Local Sports Outlook – High School Action Tonight
The hardwood is heating up across the area, with several key matchups set for Friday night hoops action:
- Columbus East at Madison – 7:30 p.m.
- Bloomington North at Columbus North – 7:30 p.m.
- Hauser at Milan – 7:30 p.m.
- Jennings County at Bloomington South – 7:30 p.m.
- Brown County at Dugger Union – 7:30 p.m.
- Edinburgh at Sheridan – 7:30 p.m.
- Batesville at South Decatur – 7:30 p.m.
- Rock Creek Academy at Trinity Lutheran – 7:30 p.m.
- I-Town Prep at Columbus Christian (ICSAA Regional) – 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the state’s best wrestlers take center stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals begin with first-round action at 3 p.m.