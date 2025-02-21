Local Sports 

Local Sports Outlook – High School Action Tonight

Kevin Kelley
The hardwood is heating up across the area, with several key matchups set for Friday night hoops action:
  • Columbus East at Madison – 7:30 p.m.
  • Bloomington North at Columbus North – 7:30 p.m.
  • Hauser at Milan – 7:30 p.m.
  • Jennings County at Bloomington South – 7:30 p.m.
  • Brown County at Dugger Union – 7:30 p.m.
  • Edinburgh at Sheridan – 7:30 p.m.
  • Batesville at South Decatur – 7:30 p.m.
  • Rock Creek Academy at Trinity Lutheran – 7:30 p.m.
  • I-Town Prep at Columbus Christian (ICSAA Regional) – 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the state’s best wrestlers take center stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals begin with first-round action at 3 p.m.