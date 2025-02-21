Local Sports Outlook – High School Action Tonight

The hardwood is heating up across the area, with several key matchups set for Friday night hoops action:

Columbus East at Madison – 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington North at Columbus North – 7:30 p.m.

Hauser at Milan – 7:30 p.m.

Jennings County at Bloomington South – 7:30 p.m.

Brown County at Dugger Union – 7:30 p.m.

Edinburgh at Sheridan – 7:30 p.m.

Batesville at South Decatur – 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek Academy at Trinity Lutheran – 7:30 p.m.

I-Town Prep at Columbus Christian (ICSAA Regional) – 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the state’s best wrestlers take center stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals begin with first-round action at 3 p.m.