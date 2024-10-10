Local Matchups Tonight: Spiking and Scoring Across Volleyball and Soccer

It’s a busy night for local sports fans, with plenty of volleyball and soccer action on tap!

In volleyball, Columbus East travels to Roncalli for a 7:15 p.m. showdown, while Columbus North heads to Franklin for their own 7:15 p.m. match. Trinity Lutheran visits New Albany, also at 7:15 p.m., while South Decatur hosts Jac-Cen-Del.

Expect plenty of high-flying spikes and dramatic digs as teams vie for victories.

On the soccer field, Columbus North’s girls take on Center Grove in the Columbus East Sectional at 6 p.m., with the hometown Olympians battling Franklin at 8 p.m. Hauser faces Triton Central at 5 p.m. in the Monrovia Sectional, and Jennings County meets New Albany at 7 p.m. in Jeffersonville. It’s do-or-die time for these teams as they chase postseason dreams!