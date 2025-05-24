Legends Day Set to Spotlight Racing Royalty at IMS

Saturday’s Legends Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will offer fans an intimate glimpse into both the present and past of Indy 500 greatness. The annual tradition brings together fans and legends for a celebration of racing history on the eve of the big race.

The day begins with gates opening at 8 a.m., followed by a full slate of autograph sessions. From 9 to 10 a.m., this year’s Indy 500 drivers will sign for fans in Pagoda Plaza. Later in the afternoon, former 500 legends will be available in two sessions at the North Chalet.

A fan favorite, the public drivers’ meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. on pit lane, where the full field will be introduced and final pre-race instructions delivered in front of a grandstand crowd.

In addition to the festivities, IMS will operate as a cashless venue throughout the day, offering digital payment and cash-to-card stations for convenience. Parking is available both for free and in paid lots, and the IMS Museum will be open with limited walk-in tickets.

Legends Day continues to blend nostalgia with modern-day excitement, giving fans of all generations a full-throttle way to celebrate the heritage of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.