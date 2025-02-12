Late Free Throws Sink Boilermakers in Thriller Against Michigan

In a battle of Big Ten titans, No. 7 Purdue fell just short in Ann Arbor, losing 75-73 to No. 20 Michigan. The Boilermakers appeared to have the game in hand for much of the night but faltered late as Michigan’s clutch free-throw shooting in the final seconds handed them the victory.

Purdue’s dynamic duo of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn carried the team offensively, combining for 46 points. Smith led the way with 24, showcasing his court vision and offensive prowess, while Kaufman-Renn added 22, dominating in the post. Despite their efforts, Michigan’s depth and balanced attack ultimately proved too much for the Boilermakers to handle.

The Wolverines mounted a furious second-half comeback, erasing a 10-point deficit with a 19-9 run to tie the game. Michigan’s bench made a significant impact, outscoring Purdue’s reserves 21-0. The game came down to the wire, with the Boilermakers missing a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

The loss drops Purdue to 19-6 (11-3 Big Ten), snapping their four-game winning streak and tightening the conference race. The Boilermakers will need to regroup quickly as they prepare for a critical home matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday.