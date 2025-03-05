Late Collapse Costs Hoosiers in Oregon Showdown

Indiana had victory within reach but let it slip away late as Oregon closed on a 10-0 run to take a 73-64 win over the Hoosiers. Indiana led 64-63 with under two minutes to play, but the Ducks seized control with clutch shooting and strong free-throw execution.

Trey Galloway led the Hoosiers with 16 points, while Oumar Ballo posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. The biggest difference in the game came at the free-throw line, where Oregon converted 19-of-21 attempts compared to Indiana’s 3-of-7 performance.

The loss drops the Hoosiers to 18-12 on the season. They will look to rebound at home against Ohio State on Saturday in a crucial Big Ten matchup.