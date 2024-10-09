Lancers Sweep Jets to Close Season on a Strong Note

The Edinburgh Lancers closed out their volleyball season with a bang, avenging two early-season losses to Hauser with a straight-set win on Tuesday night. The Lancers took control in their Mid-Hoosier Conference matchup, defeating the Jets 25-19, 25-19, 26-24.

Edinburgh’s offense was powered by Kenna Streeval, who led the charge with 16 kills and added strong defensive play with 20 digs. The Lancers also benefitted from Kinzie Purvis, who orchestrated the offense with 23 assists while contributing on defense with nine digs. Gracie Lawson and Elizabeth Hernandez provided solid serving, each notching three aces.

On the Hauser side, Kaysie Kistler delivered six kills and four aces, while Leah Manley added 16 assists. Despite some great individual efforts, Hauser couldn’t match the energy of the Lancers, ending their season with a 4-25 record, while Edinburgh finished at 2-22. This win was a confidence booster for the Lancers, who capped their season with a satisfying victory.