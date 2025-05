Edinburgh was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night, rolling past Columbus Christian 22-8 in a five-inning baseball blitz. Brayden Schoettmer, Cole White, and Avynn Whitaker each plated a pair of RBIs while combining for a one-hitter on the mound. Milas Burkman and Ayden Swallows both went 2-for-3, as the Lancers (6-13) racked up runs in bunches. Cannon Carr recorded the lone hit and RBI for the Crusaders (0-7).