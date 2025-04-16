Lady Bulldogs Lock Down Owls in the Circle

The Columbus North Lady Bulldogs showcased their blend of power and poise Tuesday night, defeating the Seymour Owls 3-1 in a hard-fought home victory. Bailee Scruggs was dominant in the circle, hurling a complete-game gem that featured nine strikeouts, zero walks, and just five hits allowed.

The Bulldog bats struck early. In the bottom of the first, Summer Williams delivered a timely double to center field, plating the opening run. Miley McClellan kept the pressure on with a sharp infield single to make it 2-0. After Seymour narrowed the lead in the middle innings, Payton Morris gave the Bulldogs some breathing room in the fifth, launching a solo home run over the right field fence—her first long ball of the season.

Defensively, the Bulldogs were nearly flawless, highlighted by a clutch double play in the sixth that halted an Owl rally. McClellan led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance. Columbus North hits the road Thursday for a showdown with Edgewood.