Lady Bull Dogs Fall to Tough Brownsburg Squad

The Columbus North girls basketball team faced a tough test against Class 4A No. 10 Brownsburg, taking their first loss of the season, 77-54. Despite the setback, the Lady Bull Dogs showed flashes of their trademark fight, outscoring Brownsburg when star player Avery Gordon was off the court.

Hadassah Hurt led North’s offense with a team-high 17 points, draining four three-pointers. Kaylie Harmon added 13 points, and Avery Johnson contributed 11, helping North rack up 10 three-pointers as a team.

Though Brownsburg’s size and skill proved too much, this game will undoubtedly serve as a learning experience for North, who now turns their focus to East Central on Thursday. The Lady Bull Dogs remain 8-1 on the season, showing plenty of bite as they aim to bounce back stronger.