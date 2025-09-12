Konradi’s brace powers Jets in cat-and-mouse finish

Hauser 3, Trinity Lutheran 2 — Girls Soccer

SEYMOUR — In a match decided by nerve and navigation, Kennedy Konradi bagged a brace—one from a composed run, another from a clinical second-phase look—to push Hauser (2-6) across the line. Liv Read and Madison Mann marked the assist chart, and Katherine Price stacked 15 saves for a netminder’s night to remember. The Cougars clawed late, but the Jets’ back line parked the tarmac and taxied home with three points.