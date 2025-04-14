Kirkwood Ends Palou’s Reign with Dominant Long Beach Performance

On the sun-soaked streets of Long Beach, California, Kyle Kirkwood reminded the world that Alex Palou’s early-season dominance wasn’t untouchable. In a masterful display of precision, control, and tire strategy, Kirkwood piloted the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda to victory in the 50th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, capturing his second win on the historic street circuit.

From the drop of the green flag, it was clear Kirkwood had come prepared. He converted his pole position into a race-long advantage, leading 46 of the 90 laps in the first caution-free race at Long Beach since 2016. With no yellow flags to reset the field, this was a race of raw speed and tactical perfection, and Kirkwood delivered both.

The pivotal moment came during the final round of pit stops, with Palou—driving for Chip Ganassi Racing—exiting the pits just ahead of Kirkwood on warmer tires. But Kirkwood refused to flinch, staying locked in and holding his position through critical corners. Once traffic cycled out, the Florida native reclaimed the lead and never looked back.

Christian Lundgaard, who started 12th, charged his way to a third-place finish, passing Felix Rosenqvist late for the final podium spot. Will Power, the veteran Penske driver and two-time Long Beach champ, rounded out the top five.

Kirkwood’s win tightens up the early INDYCAR championship race, moving him within 34 points of Palou in the standings. With strategy, consistency, and confidence on his side, Kirkwood has quickly made it clear he’s in it for the long haul this season.

Next up for the INDYCAR field is Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama on May 4, where road course specialists will look to gain momentum in the championship chase.