Kicking Off the Postseason: North and East Soccer Teams Ready for Sectionals

The Columbus North boys soccer team wrapped up the regular season in style, drubbing Terre Haute South 8-0. Coach Andy Glover took the opportunity to get everyone involved, with 36 different players taking the field. The Bull Dogs’ scoring came from all directions, with eight different players finding the back of the net. With postseason looming, North looks to carry this momentum into their sectional semifinal against the winner of the Columbus East vs. Center Grove match.

Speaking of Columbus East, they blanked Jeffersonville 5-0 to win the Hoosier Hills Conference title outright. With a hat trick from Luis Ceballos, the Olympians dominated from start to finish and are riding high heading into the sectional.

Stay tuned for more as the postseason action kicks into high gear across the board!