Jokic’s Passing Masterclass Leads Nuggets Past Pacers

The Indiana Pacers saw their three-game winning streak snapped Monday night as Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets pulled away for a 125-116 victory in Indianapolis.

Jokic was unstoppable, recording a career-high 19 assists along with 18 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 25 points, while Michael Porter Jr. posted a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds).

The Pacers struggled defensively, allowing 74 points in the paint and getting out-rebounded 46-32. Myles Turner paced Indiana with 23 points, while Tyrese Haliburton recorded 19 points and 15 assists, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the defending champs.

Indiana (32-24) will look to regroup Wednesday against Toronto.