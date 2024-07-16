John 3:16 Hoops Tourney Returning Honoring Fallen Hero

Five years ago, Mark Hunter and a couple of his friends started the John 3:16 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to honor and raise funds for a scholarship in the name of his son, the late Sgt. Jonathon Hunter.

Jonathon Hunter, a 2011 Columbus East graduate, was killed in a suicide attack Aug. 2, 2017, while serving with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. The 23-year-old was just 32 days into his deployment.

The inaugural tournament on May 4, 2019, drew 39 teams and about 150 players and raised about $8,000 for a scholarship fund through the Heritage Foundation. Organizers had decided to move the event to July the next year to avoid several conflicts.