John 3:16 Hoops Tourney Returning Honoring Fallen Hero
Five years ago, Mark Hunter and a couple of his friends started the John 3:16 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to honor and raise funds for a scholarship in the name of his son, the late Sgt. Jonathon Hunter.
Jonathon Hunter, a 2011 Columbus East graduate, was killed in a suicide attack Aug. 2, 2017, while serving with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. The 23-year-old was just 32 days into his deployment.
The inaugural tournament on May 4, 2019, drew 39 teams and about 150 players and raised about $8,000 for a scholarship fund through the Heritage Foundation. Organizers had decided to move the event to July the next year to avoid several conflicts.
The cost to play is $60 per team, with a maximum of four players to a team, and includes a t-shirt and three guaranteed games. There will be age groups for kids through high school-ages, plus recreation and competitive divisions for ages 19-39 and divisions for 40-49 and 50-and-over. Players of all ages also can participate in a 3-point contest.
Games begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, and is available until that time at facebook.com/jonhunterscholarshipfund.
(Thanks to The Republic Sports Editor Ted Schultz)