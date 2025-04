Hauser’s early fireworks weren’t enough to keep the Greensburg Pirates at bay Tuesday, as a six-run lead vanished with an 11-run Greensburg sixth inning that handed the Jets a 17-10 loss. Stryker Gill was electric at the plate and on the hill—blasting a home run, a double, and driving in five runs while pitching the first five innings. Kam Blair added a pair of hits and three RBIs, but Hauser, now 5-3, will look to get back on course in their next outing.