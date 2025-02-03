Jets Soar to Conference Glory Before Falling in Overtime Battle

The Hauser Jets continue to prove they’re one of the top teams in Class A, as they locked up at least a share of the Mid-Hoosier Conference title with a dominant 79-26 win over South Decatur on Friday night. From the opening tip, Hauser had their foot on the gas, taking a 24-7 first-quarter lead and never looking back.

Ledger Gelfius led the charge with 16 points, while Taeshaun Tungate and Gavin Keller each added 14. Waylon Harper chipped in 11 points, and Stryker Gill orchestrated the offense beautifully with 10 assists. The Jets were locked in from all areas of the court, playing smothering defense and executing on offense with precision.

However, just one night later, Hauser found themselves in a gritty, overtime showdown against Batesville. The Jets battled back from a four-point fourth-quarter deficit to force OT, but the Bulldogs hit back-to-back threes early in the extra period and never looked back, handing Hauser a tough 72-64 loss.

Tungate poured in 21 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Gelfius followed with 16. Keller added 10 points, and Gill dished out six assists to go along with nine points. The Jets now look to shake off the loss and regroup as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.