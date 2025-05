Hauser baseball rode the rocket arm of Simeon Wasil to a 4-0 win over South Decatur, clinching a share of the Mid-Hoosier Conference title in the process. Wasil struck out 15 and allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout.

He also helped his own cause with two RBIs, while RJ Foster led the eight-hit effort for the Jets, who improved to 12-3 overall and 9-0 in the MHC.