Jets Ready for Liftoff: Hauser Takes on Indianapolis Lutheran for Regional Crown

The Hauser Jets are just one win away from a Semi-State berth, but first, they’ll need to take down Indianapolis Lutheran in the IHSAA Class 1A Regional Championship this Saturday at Martinsville.

The action begins at 1 PM, and fans can catch live coverage on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, with pregame starting at 12:30 PM as I join analyst Jonathan Titus on the call.

Hauser (23-3) has dominated the postseason, winning every sectional game by double digits, including an 81-49 rout of Milan in the championship. With an experienced senior core leading the way, the Jets will look to control the tempo and set the tone early against a gritty Indianapolis Lutheran squad.

Lutheran (8-15) has embraced the underdog role, overcoming a challenging regular season to string together a surprising sectional run. Hauser will need to stay focused and avoid overlooking an opponent that has found its stride in the postseason.

A win secures a spot in the Semi-State draw on Sunday, bringing the Jets one step closer to a state finals appearance.