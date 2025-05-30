Jets Outslugged in Sectional Softball Final Loss to Milan

Milan 7, Hauser 2 – Class A Sectional Final

The Hauser Jets saw their postseason run land just short of the finish line Thursday night as they dropped a 7-2 decision to Milan in the Rising Sun Sectional final.

Milan struck early and often, building a 6-0 lead through the top of the fourth before Hauser could answer. The Jets got on the board in the fourth and added one more in the sixth, but couldn’t find the big inning they needed.

Haylin Campbell led Hauser at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, while Haven Hartwell battled through seven innings, limiting the damage where she could. The Jets end a successful season at 14-7 with a strong nucleus returning for 2026.