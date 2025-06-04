Jets Look to Keep Soaring: Hauser Heads into Regional Clash with Knightstown

With 14 straight wins and a sectional championship trophy in hand, the red-hot Hauser Jets are ready for their next high-stakes challenge—the IHSAA Class 1A Regional showdown this Saturday.

Hauser (19-3) will square off with the 3rd-ranked Knightstown Panthers (23-4) in a battle of elite small-school powers. Both teams have steamrolled through the postseason with dominant pitching, clutch hitting, and no signs of slowing down. Saturday’s winner punches a ticket to the semi-state and moves one step closer to Victory Field.

The Jets have leaned on a well-rounded lineup that’s firing on all cylinders. Ace Simeon Wasil has delivered big in the postseason—throwing a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts in the sectional final while blasting a two-run homer to help his cause. Meanwhile, Stryker Gill continues to torment opposing pitchers, going 4-for-4 in the title game with three RBIs, a home run, and two stolen bases.

Defensively, the Jets are allowing just over two runs per game on the season. They’ll need that stinginess against a Panther squad averaging more than 11 runs per contest in their playoff run. Knightstown swept their sectional opponents by a combined score of 35-7 and brings firepower from top to bottom.

The matchup sets up as a classic contrast—Hauser’s small-ball discipline and shutdown arms against Knightstown’s explosive offense and senior-heavy roster. First pitch and location will be announced soon, and we’ll have full coverage live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM with Jeremy Giggy and analyst Tim Vrana on the call.

Buckle up, Jet fans—Saturday’s regional could be a classic.