Jets Fly Past Yellow Jackets in Softball Conference Blowout

The Hauser softball team kept its MHC title hopes alive with a 13-1 drubbing of Morristown on senior night. The Jets pounded out 13 hits, led by Izzy Brunner’s 3-for-3 night with a double and four RBIs. Lucie Asher also went 3-for-3 with a double, and Lexi Hamilton matched them hit for hit.

Haven Hartwell tossed a three-hitter and helped her cause with two RBIs. Now 9-5 overall and 8-0 in the MHC, Hauser is closing in on yet another conference championship.