Jets Fly High to Mid-Hoosier Cross-Country Crown

The Hauser Jets took flight and soared to the Mid-Hoosier Conference cross-country championship, with Nolan Dailey leading the way. Dailey, who cruised to a first-place finish in 16:52, set the pace for his teammates. Mason and Max Moore weren’t far behind, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, and helping the Jets tally just 28 points—comfortably ahead of runner-up Waldron.

The Jets’ depth was on full display, with multiple runners in the top 10. Their strong performances allowed them to claim the conference title, cementing their status as a cross-country powerhouse.