Jets Fly High in Dominant Win

The Hauser Jets soared to a decisive 80-41 victory over Indiana Math and Science Academy, with their high-powered offense firing on all cylinders. Even without leading scorer Collin Buck, who sat out due to injury, the Jets showcased their depth and versatility.

Ledger Gelfius lit up the scoreboard with 23 points, while Taeshaun Tungate added 20, and Gavin Keller chipped in 15. Hauser’s offense was unstoppable, shooting 56% from the field and forcing 17 turnovers on the defensive end. The Jets also dominated the glass, out-rebounding their opponents 31-19. With this win, Hauser improves to 16-3 and looks ahead to Senior Night against Jac-Cen-Del this Friday.