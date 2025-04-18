Jets Fly High: Christian, Wasil Lead Hauser Baseball Past Chargers

The Hauser Jets were soaring on Thursday night, using a flurry of offense and a dominant performance from the mound to cruise past North Decatur, 11-1, in five innings.

Lukas Christian was flying at the plate, tallying four RBIs on a perfect 3-for-3 night that included run-scoring singles in the first, third, and a two-run rip in the fourth. He had plenty of help from his wingmen. Simeon Wasil tripled and singled in a pair of runs, Kameron Blair collected two hits with two RBIs, and Peyton Bennett added two knocks with a double and two runs driven in.

On the bump, it was Stryker Gill who brought the thunder. The right-hander struck out six while allowing just one run on six hits across five innings to earn the win. He also helped himself on the base paths with a pair of stolen bags.

The Jets put together 11 hits and swiped five bases as a team, staying aggressive and executing well. Defensively, Hauser turned a double play and stayed crisp throughout.

Hauser returns to action on Saturday at Brownstown Central as they look to keep this hot streak climbing.