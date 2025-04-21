Jets Fall From Flight in First Losses of Season

The No. 3 Hauser Jets hit a speed bump Saturday, falling to Brownstown Central in extras and dropping the second half of their doubleheader to Lawrenceburg. The 5-4 loss to Brownstown came in the eighth inning after the Jets briefly took the lead.

Kam Blair delivered a gutty 7.2 innings on the mound with nine strikeouts and just one earned run. Dillon Lambert kept his bat hot with two hits in each game, while Lukas Christian added two RBIs in game one. Hauser, now 5-2, will regroup and refocus with bigger goals still within reach.