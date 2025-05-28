Jets Cruise to Sectional Final with Run-Rule Win

The Hauser softball team continued its postseason surge with a commanding 14-1 win over Crothersville in the Class A Rising Sun Sectional semifinal. A 10-run second inning put the game out of reach early, and Haven Hartwell dominated in the circle with 11 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.

Offensively, Izzy Brunner led the charge with a 3-for-3 night that included a triple and four RBIs. Allie Zapfe added two doubles and two RBIs, and Lexie Hamilton collected two doubles and three runs batted in.

Hauser advances to Thursday’s sectional championship against Milan, which upset host Rising Sun 3-1.