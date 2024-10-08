Jets Crash Out of Sectionals Against Southwestern

Hauser’s boys soccer team saw their season come to an end in a tough 7-0 loss to Class A No. 11 Southwestern (Shelby) in sectional play. The Jets, who finished with a 4-11-2 record, fought hard but were unable to match the high-flying Spartans’ attack.

It’s been a season of growth for the Jets, and although the final result wasn’t in their favor, the team showed resilience and spirit throughout the year. A round of applause to Hauser for competing fiercely all season!