Jets Blast into Semifinals with Sectional Win Over Oldenburg

Hauser softball kicked off its postseason push with a powerful rally, downing Oldenburg Academy 7-2 in the opening round of the Class A sectional at Rising Sun. The Jets trailed 2-1 through four innings before flipping the script with a five-run surge in the fifth and adding insurance with two more in the sixth.

Senior ace Haven Hartwell was nearly unhittable, going the distance with a two-hit, nine-strikeout gem while not allowing a single earned run. Offensively, Lucie Asher paced the Jets at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Robinson added two RBIs, fueling Hauser’s six-hit effort.

Now 13-6 on the season, the Jets face Crothersville in Tuesday’s semifinal with a trip to Thursday’s championship on the line.