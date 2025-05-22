Jessup Walks It Off as East Stuns Bloomington South in Extras
Freshman catcher Thaise Jessup played the hero role for Columbus East Softball, coming up with clutch hits in the sixth and eighth innings to power the Olympians past Bloomington South 6-5 in walk-off fashion.
Down 5-3 in the sixth, Jessup ripped a two-out double to tie the game, then capped the night with the game-winning RBI in the eighth after Lola Watkins doubled and moved to third on a passed ball.
Watkins went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double, while Jessup matched her 2-for-5 line with a game-tying double and the final hit of the night. In the circle, Baleigh Fish fanned 15 batters while allowing nine hits across eight innings.
The win lifts East to 8-15. They’ll host Southport on Friday to wrap the regular season.