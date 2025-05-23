Jennings, East, Hauser, and South Decatur Deliver Individual Highlights
Jennings County’s Kraedyn Young once again showed his endurance dominance with wins in both the 1600 and 3200-meter races. Pole vaulters Logan Lawson and David Dixon claimed first and second, and Dawson Leak added a silver medal in the 400. The Panthers edged out Columbus East for second place overall, 94 to 89.5.
For the Olympians, the high jump was a showcase event. Keaton Lawson and Ryder Meek cleared 6-0 for a 1-2 sweep. Jared Brooks took second in the discus, while Austin Menefee placed third in the 400 and Ezekiel Weatherford tied for third in pole vault. East also medaled in both sprint relays and placed third in the 300 hurdles thanks to Henry Eickmeyer.
Hauser’s Luke Bruner launched his way to a sectional championship in the shot put and added a fourth-place finish in the discus. Nolan Dailey earned two likely regional call-backs in the distance events. Over at South Decatur, Lucas Ballard sprinted to wins in the 100 and 200 and helped the Cougars grab silver in the 4×100 relay.