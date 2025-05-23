Jennings, East, Hauser, and South Decatur Deliver Individual Highlights

Jennings County’s Kraedyn Young once again showed his endurance dominance with wins in both the 1600 and 3200-meter races. Pole vaulters Logan Lawson and David Dixon claimed first and second, and Dawson Leak added a silver medal in the 400. The Panthers edged out Columbus East for second place overall, 94 to 89.5.

For the Olympians, the high jump was a showcase event. Keaton Lawson and Ryder Meek cleared 6-0 for a 1-2 sweep. Jared Brooks took second in the discus, while Austin Menefee placed third in the 400 and Ezekiel Weatherford tied for third in pole vault. East also medaled in both sprint relays and placed third in the 300 hurdles thanks to Henry Eickmeyer.