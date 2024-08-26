Jennings County Weekend Wrap-Up

Jennings County Football Fights Hard in Season Opener

Jennings County football faced a tough challenge in their season opener, falling 42-14 to South Dearborn. Despite the loss, the Panthers showed flashes of potential, with Nathan Harrison connecting on an 87-yard touchdown pass to Brandan McCory. Jennings County is determined to build on these moments as they continue their season.

Jennings County Boys Soccer Endures Tough Weekend

Jennings County boys soccer had a challenging weekend, suffering two close losses in their own round-robin event. The Panthers fell 1-0 to South Ripley despite outshooting their opponents, and later lost 5-3 to Rock Creek Academy. The team remains focused on improving and finding success in upcoming matches.

Jennings County Boys Tennis Wins East Central Invitational

Jennings County boys tennis had a successful weekend, winning the East Central Invitational with a 4-1 victory over Oldenburg Academy and East Central. Several players, including Parker Bales and Ty Zohrlaut, went undefeated on the day, leading the Panthers to a strong start this season.