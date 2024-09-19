Jennings County Volleyball Spikes Their Way to Victory

The No. 8-ranked Jennings County volleyball team dominated East Central in straight sets Wednesday night, winning 25-13, 25-11, 25-8. Avynn Belding led the Panthers with 12 kills, while Sydney Kegley’s serves were on fire with multiple aces to cap off the win.

The Panthers have been on a tear this season, improving to 13-1. Jennings County is showing no signs of slowing down, and the rest of Class 3A better be ready because the Panthers are pouncing their way to the top of the rankings.