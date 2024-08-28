Jennings County Volleyball & Girls Soccer

Jennings County Volleyball Secures Victory Over New Albany

Jennings County volleyball team displayed resilience and skill on Tuesday, overcoming a close second set to win 3-1 against New Albany. The Panthers claimed victory with scores of 25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-19, marking their second win of the season.

Leading the Panthers was Avynn Belding, who delivered 15 kills, while Mallory Manowitz anchored the defense with 29 digs. Abrey Belding contributed six aces, adding to the team’s strong performance.

Jennings County’s ability to bounce back after a tough second set demonstrates their tenacity and growth as a team this season.

Jennings County Girls Soccer Celebrates First Win of the Season

The Jennings County girls soccer team earned their first victory of the season on Tuesday, defeating Jeffersonville 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match. The win was driven by two goals from standout player Maddie McIntosh.

Assisting McIntosh’s effort was Sofia Lazcano, while goalkeeper Alayna Phillips made nine crucial saves to secure the win for the Panthers. Jennings County’s victory marks a significant milestone as they continue to develop their play this season.

The team’s collective effort and determination were key factors in securing this important conference win.