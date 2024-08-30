Jennings County Volleyball & Boys Tennis

Jennings County Volleyball Rallies for Victory Over Bedford North Lawrence: Panthers Pounce After Slow Start

Jennings County’s volleyball team showed they’ve got plenty of fight left in them, rallying from a set down to defeat Bedford North Lawrence. After losing the first set 22-25, the Panthers roared back to take the next three sets 25-19, 25-18, 25-16. With sharp claws and even sharper spikes, the Panthers pounced on every opportunity to secure the win.

The Panthers are on the prowl and looking to keep their momentum going in upcoming matches.