Jennings County Volleyball & Boys Tennis
Jennings County Volleyball Rallies for Victory Over Bedford North Lawrence: Panthers Pounce After Slow Start
Jennings County’s volleyball team showed they’ve got plenty of fight left in them, rallying from a set down to defeat Bedford North Lawrence. After losing the first set 22-25, the Panthers roared back to take the next three sets 25-19, 25-18, 25-16. With sharp claws and even sharper spikes, the Panthers pounced on every opportunity to secure the win.
The Panthers are on the prowl and looking to keep their momentum going in upcoming matches.
Jennings County Boys Tennis Falls to Seymour: Panthers Clawed in 4-1 Defeat
Jennings County’s boys’ tennis team managed a strong performance from their No. 1 singles player, who dominated his match with a 6-0, 6-0 win. However, the rest of the team couldn’t match that success, and the Panthers were ultimately defeated 4-1 by Seymour. Jennings County will need to regroup and claw their way back in their upcoming matches.