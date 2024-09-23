Jennings County – Panthers on the Prowl

Cross-Country – Young Leads the Charge

Jennings County’s cross-country team roared to victory at the Ray Gerkin Invitational, thanks to a blazing performance from Kraedyn Young, who finished first overall in the boys’ race with a time of 15:47.9. The Panthers edged out Bedford North Lawrence for the team title, showing their depth with solid finishes from Cash Summers and Brock Maschino. On the girls’ side, Jennings took fourth place, with Alaina Watts leading the way with a sixth-place finish.

Girls’ Golf – Oden Advances to Regionals

The Jennings County girls’ golf team narrowly missed advancing to regionals, finishing just four strokes shy of the qualifying mark. However, standout Grace Oden punched her ticket to the next round, carding a 101 to secure her spot at regionals. Amilia Gresham and Shelby Davis also contributed solid rounds for the Panthers.