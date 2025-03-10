Jennings County Panthers Claw Their Way to Another Sectional Championship

The Jennings County Panthers are once again cutting down the nets, securing their second sectional title in three years with a 69-55 win over South Dearborn.

Carter Kent was the catalyst, pouring in 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out seven assists, and swiping four steals in a complete all-around performance. Jeremiah Davis chipped in 19 points, while Cash Millspaugh added nine, ensuring the Panthers never let South Dearborn back into the game.

Jennings County now advances to the Class 3A regional round, where they’ll face Princeton (23-2) at Southridge on Saturday at 4 PM. With momentum on their side, the Panthers will look to keep their championship chase alive.