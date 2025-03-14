Jennings County & North Decatur Look to Keep the Momentum Rolling

The Jennings County Panthers (12-14) have been on the prowl, riding a red-hot offense into Saturday’s regional battle with Princeton (23-2) at 4 PM. Jennings County is averaging over 67 points per game in recent weeks, fueled by the unstoppable Carter Kent, who has scored at least 21 points in three straight games. But Princeton’s defense is no joke, allowing fewer than 45 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, over in Class 1A, the North Decatur Chargers (14-13) are hoping to shock Liberty Christian (17-8) in their 1 PM regional matchup. North Decatur bolted through sectionals with a three-game win streak, powered by Owen Rennekamp and Logan O’Dell. But Liberty Christian is riding a six-game streak of their own and will be a tough test as both teams look to electrify their path to Semi-State.