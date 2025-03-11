Jennings County Looks to Extend Postseason Run in Class 3A Regional Final
The Jennings County Panthers have found their stride at the perfect time, rolling through the Class 3A Sectional and setting up a regional championship showdown with Princeton at Southridge on Saturday at 4 PM.
Jennings County (12-14) entered the postseason as a longshot, but a 69-55 victory over South Dearborn in the sectional final proved that this team is more than capable of making a deep tournament run. The Panthers will need another strong defensive effort as they face one of the top teams in Class 3A in Princeton (23-2), which has been dominant all season.
If Jennings County can limit Princeton’s fast-paced offense and force them into a half-court battle, they could pull off yet another upset. A win would send the Panthers to Semi-State, putting them just two victories away from a trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the state finals.