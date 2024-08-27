Jennings County Girls Golf & Boys Tennis
Jennings County Girls Golf Narrowly Defeated by New Albany
Jennings County girls golf put up a valiant effort but was narrowly defeated by New Albany, 191-227. The Panthers were led by strong performances from Grace Oden and Shelby Davis, who each shot a 49. Despite the loss, the team showed great promise and will be looking to refine their game as they prepare for future competitions.
Jennings County Boys Tennis Narrowly Misses Win Against Greensburg
Jennings County boys tennis was edged out in a close 3-2 match against Greensburg. Despite impressive wins from Parker Bales and Ty Zohrlaut, the Panthers couldn’t secure the overall victory. However, the team remains optimistic and is eager to turn these close matches into wins as they prepare for their next matchup.