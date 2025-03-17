Jennings County Falls in Regional Battle Against Princeton

Jennings County’s postseason journey ended on Saturday as the Panthers fell 61-48 to #6 Princeton in the Class 3A regional at Southridge.

Jennings started strong, leading 14-11 after the first quarter, but Princeton’s defensive adjustments slowed the Panthers’ attack, turning the game in their favor by halftime.

Carter Kent finished his high school career on a high note, scoring 24 points with four assists, while Jeremiah Davis added 12 points. Despite the loss, Jennings County’s strong tournament run showed plenty of promise for the program’s future.