Jennings County Dominates East to Secure Third Place in HHC Tennis

In a commanding performance, the Jennings County girls’ tennis team secured a 5-0 victory over Columbus East, clinching third place in the Hoosier Hills Conference tournament. This win marks one of the Panthers’ most successful seasons in recent memory, highlighting the team’s depth and determination.

At No. 1 singles, Gabi Morin showcased her dominance with a 6-0, 6-0 win, setting the tone for the match. The Panthers continued their strong play across all courts, with each player executing their game plans effectively and displaying excellent teamwork. Columbus East, despite the loss, demonstrated resilience and sportsmanship, battling in each match and gaining valuable experience for future competitions.

Jennings County’s performance in the tournament reflects the hard work and dedication of the players and coaching staff throughout the season. As they look ahead, the Panthers aim to build on this success and continue their upward trajectory in the conference.