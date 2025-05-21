Jennings County and Columbus East Battle for Runner-Up, Hauser Freshman Shines Bright

Jennings County edged out East for second place by just 2.5 points and showed it belonged in the new sectional alignment after years at Seymour. Ilene and Aylah Belding placed second and third in the high jump, while Sariah Hifo took third in the 200. Alana Watts was third in the 3,200, and the Panthers’ 4×100 relay team claimed third overall.

Columbus East brought plenty of heat as well, with junior Carsyn Schlehuser sprinting to a win in the 200 (26.54) and finishing third in the 100. Grace McMahon turned in a third-place showing in the discus (107-8), Kai Scott finished third in the 300 hurdles (48.95), and the Olympians earned second-place finishes in both the 4×100 (51.31) and 4×400 (4:20.40) relays.

Hauser’s freshman phenom Addyson Russell had a breakout night, qualifying for regionals in three events and breaking two school records in the process. Russell took second in the 200 (26.68), third in the long jump (15-7½), and set a new school record in the 100 with a 12.96, earning a likely call-back despite finishing fifth. Hauser tied with South Decatur for eighth place with 20 team points.

South Decatur saw bright spots as well, with Kate Schoettmer placing fifth in the 100 hurdles and the 4×100 relay team recording a 53.03. Madisyn Danforth, the long jump favorite, couldn’t land a clean jump and settled for seventh after fouling five of six attempts.

As the teams now prepare for regionals at Bloomington North on May 27, Columbus North leads a talented group of area athletes eager to continue their postseason push, with Columbus East, Jennings County, Hauser, and South Decatur all sending standout performers forward.