Jack Cramer Awards

According to information released by the Columbus Department of Parks and Rec, the 2024 Cramer Award Ceremony honored Sarah Frasier and Steve Souder for exemplifying the Ideals of Athletic Competition. This award, named after local athlete Jack Cramer, has celebrated the dedication, preparation, and sportsmanship of athletes since 1978, including our own Hall of Famer Sam Simmermaker in 1997. Last year’s winners included Kathy McCaa, accepting posthumously for Karen McCaa, and Nathan Frasier, making it a special moment as Nathan’s wife Sarah wins this year.