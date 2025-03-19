IUC Softball Splits with Brescia, Bounces Back in Game Two

It was a tale of two games for IU Columbus softball, as they fell short in game one but roared back in game two to split a doubleheader against Brescia.

In the opening game, IUC took an 8-6 loss, struggling to keep up with a Brescia lineup that jumped out early. Despite the loss, Megan Cartwright kept the offense alive, driving in two runs, while Jenna Lewis provided a spark, going 2-for-4.

Game two, however, was all Crimson Pride, as IUC dominated 10-2 behind an offensive explosion. Haley Pritchard blasted a three-run homer, while Addison Sanders went a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles. In the circle, Ava Johnson was lights-out, pitching a complete game while allowing just two runs and striking out five.

IUC will hit the road for a four-game road trip, looking to build off the momentum from their game two win.