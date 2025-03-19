IUC Baseball Bats Back, Sweeps UC-Clermont

The IU Columbus baseball team snapped a rough losing skid in a big way, sweeping UC-Clermont in a doubleheader and finding their offensive groove just in time for a tough weekend stretch.

Game one was a nail-biter, as IUC pulled out a 3-2 victory in the final inning. The hero? Cyrus Robinson, who roped a clutch two-run triple in the top of the seventh, giving the Crimson Pride a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Jennings County alum Carson McNulty chipped in with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, while pitchers Blake Nigg, Brendan Bailey, and Gavin Haltom combined for a five-hit gem.

The second game was a different story—IUC’s bats exploded for an 11-9 victory in a slugfest. Robinson continued his hot streak, going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, while John Codner was the offensive engine, driving in five runs on a 3-for-5 performance. McNulty added another multi-hit effort, and Griffin Stromberg picked up the win on the mound.

With the sweep, IUC improves to 9-16 on the season and looks to build momentum as they head into a four-game series against Ohio Christian this weekend.