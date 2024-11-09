IU Women’s Basketball Falls in OT to Harvard in Early Season Thriller

The No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball team faced a rollercoaster game Thursday night, ultimately falling 72-68 in a gritty overtime battle against Harvard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This early-season matchup gave IU a real test, and despite a determined comeback, the Hoosiers came up just short against a relentless Crimson defense.

Indiana struggled to find their rhythm initially, managing only seven points in the first quarter while Harvard took a commanding 21-7 lead. However, the Hoosiers fought back with a dominant 23-11 second quarter, fueled by key plays from junior guard Yarden Garzon and graduate guards Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish. Indiana’s defense tightened, holding Harvard scoreless for the last 3:41 of the half, cutting the lead to 32-30 by halftime.

In the third quarter, both teams traded points, with junior forward Lilly Meister helping IU briefly take the lead. Meister, who finished with a career-best double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, was instrumental in keeping Indiana competitive. However, in a nail-biting fourth quarter, Harvard’s last-minute three-pointer sent the game into overtime. Despite the Hoosiers’ best efforts, Harvard’s defense held firm in OT, and IU managed only one field goal, sealing their 72-68 loss.

The Hoosiers will now regroup as they prepare to travel to Butler on November 13, where they’ll look to rebound in Indianapolis. For more Hoosier women’s basketball news and updates, visit Indiana Hoosiers Basketball on social media.