IU Kokomo Sweeps Crimson Pride

The IU Columbus men’s and women’s basketball teams struggled on the road at IU Kokomo, with the men falling 109-68 and the women dropping an 80-45 contest. Jennings County graduate Owen Law shined for the men’s team with 23 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Columbus East alum Ben Sylva added 13 points.

For the women, Jacelyn Starks led with 16 points and six rebounds. The Crimson Pride will face IU Southeast in a doubleheader on Tuesday before returning home on January 18th.