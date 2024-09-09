IU Columbus Weekend Soccer Wrap-Up

IU Columbus Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat at Trinity Christian

The IU Columbus men’s soccer team hit a roadblock on Saturday, falling 6-2 to Trinity Christian. Jon Michael Bright and Kevin Cruz scored for IU Columbus, but they couldn’t overcome Trinity’s fast start, which saw them take a 4-1 lead by the 28th minute.

Despite a better defensive effort in the second half, Trinity Christian added two more goals to seal the win. IU Columbus will look to regroup when they host Marian University on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m..

IU Columbus Women’s Soccer Drops 3-0 Match to Indiana South Bend

The IU Columbus women’s soccer team couldn’t find the net in a 3-0 defeat to Indiana South Bend on Saturday. Despite a heroic effort from goalkeeper Mallory Gilley, who made 12 saves, the Crimson Pride were unable to break down the South Bend defense.

The loss drops IU Columbus to 2-1-0 on the season. The team will aim to bounce back when they host the University of St. Francis on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m..