IU Columbus Weekend Preview: Full Slate for Hoosier Athletes

IU Columbus teams are in for a busy weekend across multiple sports, representing their campus in key matchups.

Men’s Basketball: The men’s team hits the road for a doubleheader in Tennessee. They’ll play Blue Mountain Christian tonight at 6 p.m., followed by a matchup against Bethel University on Saturday. Head Coach [Name] has emphasized strong defense and teamwork as the core of their game plan this weekend.

Volleyball: IU Columbus volleyball squares off against Oakland City on Saturday at 2 p.m. The team looks to extend their winning streak, relying on top performers like [Player Name] for dominance at the net and [Player Name] for serving accuracy.

Cross-Country: Wrapping up the weekend, IU Columbus cross-country competes in the River States Conference Championship at Angel Mounds in Evansville. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST), with [Athlete Name] leading the charge. For more on IU Columbus athletics, visit iuccrimsonpride.com.