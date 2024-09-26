IU Columbus Volleyball Prevails in Five-Set Thriller Over Boyce College

In a match that went the distance, the IU Columbus Crimson Pride volleyball team showed their resilience by pulling out a 3-2 victory over Boyce College.

After dropping the first set 25-22, IU Columbus bounced back in the next two sets, taking them 25-23, 25-23, with standout performances from Cora Baker and Kera Wischmeier. Baker tallied 11 kills and 6 service aces, while Wischmeier added 10 kills, helping the Crimson Pride take control of the match.

Boyce refused to go down without a fight, winning the fourth set 25-22 to force a decisive fifth. But IU Columbus held strong in the final set, winning 15-9 to claim the match. Kenzie Bostic led the defense with 6 block assists, and Maddie Hunter contributed 20 digs.

The win brings IU Columbus’s record to 4-3 on the season, and they’re showing the heart and determination needed to keep climbing in the standings.